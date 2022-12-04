RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 38,000 Duke Energy customers were in the dark Saturday night after a power outage from vandalism in Moore County, officials said.

The outage began sometime after 7 p.m. and impacted a large portion of the county. The Duke Energy website listed a restoration time of 10 p.m. Sunday.

The county has 47,000 Duke Energy customers, so 38,000 outages in the county is a large percentage.

The Duke Energy website listed no cause for the outages. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said that vandalism at power substations caused the outages.

“As utility companies began responding to the different substations, evidence was discovered that indicated that intentional vandalism had occurred at multiple sites,” according to part of a news release from Moore County Chief Deputy Richard Maness.

The outages included 2,000 just south of Carthage, 11,000 in Southern Pines, 11,000 in the Pinehurst area and 5,000 outages in Aberdeen. Some of the power outages stretched out to the Foxfire community.

Image from Duke Energy

The Village of Pinehurst released a short statement about the outage:

“We are aware of the major power outage affecting Moore County. Additional officers have been called in to assist. Please stay off the roads if you can and treat all intersections as four-way stops.”

Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy said there is no estimate for when all power will be restored. He also said there are “failures” at multiple substations in the county. Brooks later said there were signs of vandalism to equipment and it was being investigated.

On Sunday morning, Governor Roy Cooper said he has spoken with both Duke Energy and law enforcement concerning the power outages:

I have spoken with Duke Energy and state law enforcement officials about the power outages in Moore County. They are investigating and working to return electricity to those impacted. The state is providing support as needed. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 4, 2022

Here is the full news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office: