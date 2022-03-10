CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gun crimes are on the rise in Charlotte. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, gun seizures are way up this year.

So far this year, nearly 500 guns have been taken off city streets. That’s a 14 percent increase from the same time last year.

“We ask you to please secure your weapons,” said CMPD Officer Justin Davies.

An even more troubling trend is the rise in the number of people shooting into occupied dwellings.

As the number of gun crimes rises in Charlotte, innocent people are getting caught in the crossfire.

“I know it’s a disturbing trend,” said CMPD Homicide Division’s Lt. Bryan Crum. “We do see houses being shot into.”

Just this past weekend, an innocent man lost his life in the Steele Creek area.

James Freiberg was shot and killed inside his own home by a stray bullet. He was not the intended target.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” said Lt. Crum. “Jimmy’s case does stand out to us and is really troubling. We see people involved in these disputes that escalate. But, he was an innocent bystander that fell victim and we hope we can bring closure to the family.”

On February 27, patrol officers responded to a shooting into an occupied dwelling in the 2300 block of Prestigious Lane. A mother told officers that a bullet nearly hit her son.

Officers determined that the bullet was fired from a surrounding apartment. Officers obtained a search warrant and found four firearms, ammunition, and a large number of narcotics.

On February 15, officers responded to a domestic violence call for service in the 8000 block of Dave McKinney Avenue. A suspect had pointed a gun at other people in the residence.

Officers successfully de-escalated a barricade situation with the suspect and took him into custody.

Two guns were seized, including one stolen gun, along with a trafficking amount of heroin.

The University City Division now leads in gun seizures, with 77 having been collected in that area this year.

“In February alone, the University City Division seized thirty guns through investigations that led to the arrest of numerous violent offenders,” said Sgt. Kevin Pietrus.

CMPD has also recently responded to several online threats involving juveniles with firearms.

“While many guns seized were crimes committed by adults, it’s becoming too common that juveniles are also caught with firearms,” said Sgt. Pietrus.

Twice in February, officers were able to recover guns from kids.

On February 27, officers in the Westover Division were alerted to threats to Myers Park High School.

Officers responded to the suspect’s address in the 1500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

They made contact with the suspect’s mother and advised her of the threats.

The mother gave permission for officers to search the suspect’s room. Officers located a handgun and a binder of narcotics. A juvenile arrest was made and the suspect was charged with Communicating Threats, as well as weapon and drug violations.

On February 1, a school resource officer at Albemarle Middle School was advised of students posing with guns on Instagram. The officer discovered several of the guns were BB guns, but that one was real.

The officer tracked down the individual with the real gun, who is a juvenile at another school.

The officer responded to the suspect’s home and got permission to search for a weapon. With help from the family, he found the handgun.

“Our detectives and officers are working extremely hard on these cases,” said Officer Davies. “But we need the public’s help as well.”

Police are urging the public to stop resorting to gun violence.

“Try to let cooler heads prevail,” said Lt. Crum. “If you see something escalating, let’s cool things down. There are unintended consequences that result from some of these actions.”

If you have any information regarding any recent gun crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.