(WGHP) — Nearly all lane closures in North Carolina will be removed next weekend to ease congestion during the busy Fourth of July weekend, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

Crews will remove lane closures and open all lanes where possible on interstates and highways on Thursday morning and keep the lanes open until at least next Tuesday evening.

The NCDOT expects a large volume of traffic over the weekend, especially on interstates and four-lane highways.

A few construction projects, such as bridge replacements, that require long-term lane closures will not be reopened.

You can view current road conditions at www.DriveNC.gov and follow NCDOT on Twitter for regional information.