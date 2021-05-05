Neighbors react to disbanding of Mocksville Police Department

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — “I’ve got three children, and 8 grandchildren who live in the town of Mocksville. So, police protection is very important to me, and I don’t want to lose that,” said Glen Stanley, owner of Total Real Estate. “I don’t think I’m going to have the response time, and the protection I’ve had.”

He says when he moved to Mocksville one of the reasons, he did was to have that extra layer of protection with the police department.

“We know they’re in town, and they can give us fast service. I feel like I have been misled, because when I had that, and now they are taking away the service that I understood I had when I bought my property here in Mocksville,” Stanley said.

The Mocksville town clerk says disbanding the police department and entering the contract with Davie County Sheriff’s Office would save the town $1.3 million over the course of a three-year contract.

All vehicles and equipment would be transferred to the office and it would increase boots on the ground of law enforcement by 75 percent.

It’s something that Lorrie Slate, owner of Able Graphics Printing, thinks is a good idea.

“I think this is a good move towards the sheriff’s department controlling or managing the police department,” Slate said.

She says it’s been a controversial topic for years, but a proposal she hopes will happen so there will be more patrol in the community.

“Just recently there was some graffiti on the building on the back walls. Buildings are old and have been around a long time. I would like to see that protected. Also, just extra protection knowing someone is around that can protect us. My equipment is very expensive, and I like to make sure when I go to sleep at night it’s protected.”

This will go into effect June 30.