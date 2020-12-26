Neighbors say Christmas ‘tough’ after teen girls were shot to death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Neighbors are calling it a tough Christmas as police investigate the shooting death of two teenagers in east Charlotte.

“We were wrapping presents last night and we heard a series of shots,” said Ariana Hull.

Crime scene tape still surrounding a street sign where police spent most of the night investigating on Olde Savannah Road.

“We just kept hearing more and more police cars and sirens and ambulances and fire trucks and the whole entire street…probably like a mile long of cop cars,” said Hull, neighbor.

Ariana Hull lives a couple of doors down from the home where the shooting happened. Police say they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds and a fourth person with a laceration. Police later saying two teenagers died.

One is 16-year-old Katherine Lopez Cruz and the other, 13-year-old Michelle Robles.

“The first thought is…are my babies safe and are we safe? Just with everything…that was so unknown last night. I did have a bit of a hard time sleeping just not sure exactly just what was going on,” said Hull.

Multiple neighbors say there was a Christmas Eve party at the home and seemed to be going well until around 11 p.m. That’s when neighbors say they heard several gunshots and glass breaking.

“I heard there were a lot of people…it’s what a lot of people are saying in our neighborhood Facebook group,” said Hull.

“My heart really goes out to them. As a mom, I can’t even imagine having to deal,” she said.

Police are still investigate what led to the shooting.

