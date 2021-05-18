New application period opens for NC HOPE emergency rent and utility assistance

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s emergency rental assistance program on Tuesday opened a second application period for very low-income renters that are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

The N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program promotes housing stability during the ongoing pandemic by providing rent and utility bill assistance to prevent evictions and utility disconnections. To date, the program has awarded over $133 million in assistance to help more than 36,000 families statewide.

“As we begin to turn the corner on the pandemic, many people are still struggling with rent and utility payments,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “This effort will help tens of thousands of families stay in their homes with the lights on.”

The HOPE Program will serve very low-income renters in 88 North Carolina counties. Very low-income is defined as earning less than or equal to 50 percent of the area median income for the county where the renter lives. Twelve additional counties and five Native American tribal governments received direct federal allocations to operate their own emergency rent assistance programs. A complete list of the counties served by the HOPE Program, county programs and tribal government programs can be found online using the NC HOPE Interactive Map.

In addition to first time applicants, people who received rent and/or utility assistance funding from the first phase of the HOPE Program are eligible to reapply for additional help. Eligible applicants may receive up to 12 months of rent assistance, which may include up to nine months of past due rent. Rent assistance provided during the first phase of the HOPE Program counts towards the 12 months of total rent assistance that an applicant can receive. Utility assistance is available to applicants that apply and qualify for rent assistance. Utility-only applications will not be accepted in this phase of the HOPE Program.

Complete details about the HOPE Program, including eligibility requirements, program benefits and an online application, are available at www.hope.nc.gov. Applicants who cannot access the website may also call (888) 9ASK-HOPE or (888) 927-5467 to speak with a program specialist. The HOPE Call Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Funding for the HOPE Program is provided to the state through U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant−Coronavirus Relief and U.S. Department of Treasury Coronavirus Relief Fund allocations, and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021. The HOPE Program is managed by the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency, a division of the Department of Public Safety. To learn more about the HOPE Program, visit www.hope.nc.gov.