New at-home vaccination hotline: COVID-19 vaccinations available for those who cannot leave their home

RALEIGH — In its effort to provide all with access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging (PTRC AAA) to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to people with limited mobility who cannot leave their home. This new initiative expands PTRC AAA’s successful local at-home vaccination program to communities across the state.



The At-Home Vaccination Hotline at 1-866-303-0026 allows caregivers, providers, and individuals across North Carolina to schedule an at-home vaccination. An online registration form is also available at www.ptrc.org/covid. A PTRC Vaccination Specialist will follow up to schedule an at-home vaccination.

“We are happy to announce that PTRC AAA will lead the statewide program and staff a hotline to help people who may be unable to reach a doctor’s office or vaccination location due to health issues, age, or other reasons,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “COVID-19 vaccination offers the best protection against hospitalization and death to people who are dealing with serious health issues at home. Nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated, and even those who stay home can become infected.”



There is increasing urgency for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the highly contagious Delta variant is rapidly spreading in North Carolina. Clinical trials among thousands of people have proven that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective for anyone age 12 and over. All protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19, including from the Delta variant. More than 160 million Americans have been safely vaccinated.

“We are excited to provide more people in North Carolina with access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” said Matthew Dolge, Executive Director of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council. “At-home vaccines came out of our mission to serve our community and provide creative regional solutions. The program has saved lives, and we are proud to partner with NCDHHS to expand this service statewide.”

