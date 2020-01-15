New basketball jerseys at First Flight Middle honor 12-year-old who was hit by car in 2015

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — The legacy of a 12-year-old girl who died after a bike accident on the Outer Banks lives on in multiple ways, including through bicycle helmets are worn by area children and — now — on sports uniforms.

Bri Blumenthal was hit by an SUV in Kill Devil Hills in November 2015. She died days later on Thanksgiving.

Her father, Scotty Blumenthal, started the Bri Bri Foundation to get bike helmets for hundreds of kids in the Outer Banks in 2016.

Now, another sum of money that was raised to support Bri following the accident has been put to use years after it was raised. It bought new basketball uniforms for the First Flight Middle School girls’ team.

There’s a logo at the base of the neck on the back that reads “BRI STRONG,” according to a picture shared by Blumenthal on Facebook.

The uniforms were bought by a $2,500 check that was raised by First Flight Middle School students.

“… the check was never cashed in the whirlwind events following her passing…the Money (after some guidance from some teachers) was put to use I know my Lil baller would have approved of,” Blumenthal wrote on Facebook.