New Chick-fil-A distribution center to add 160 jobs in Alamance County

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A new Chick-fil-A distribution center will create 160 jobs to North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

The company will invest an estimated $52 million to build the new facility, a news release said.

The project is part of the company’s new distribution service focused on supplying food and products to its restaurants.

The distribution center will create 160 jobs at the North Carolina Industrial Center in Mebane.

“North Carolina attracts the nation’s most well-known brands because of our strong workforce and steady leadership, even in a crisis,” said Cooper. “Alamance County is the right location with the right infrastructure to make Chick-Fil-A’s new approach to the restaurant’s supply chain a success.”

Chick-fil-A was founded in 1967 and is known for it’s original chicken sandwich.

“Building Chick-fil-A Supply’s next distribution center in North Carolina allows us to support the incredible growth of the area,” said Josh Grote, senior director, Chick-fil-A Supply. “Specifically, Mebane provides great access to talent and is in close proximity to major transit routes, enabling us to best serve our customers: Chick-fil-A franchised Operators, licensees, and their teams.”

Wages will vary by job position, but the aggregate, minimum average salary will reach $62,429, bringing a payroll impact of $10.1 million to the region each year, a news release said.

The state’s Economic Investment Committee approved a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) earlier on Tuesday, which the Chick-fil-A Supply’s project will be partly facilitated by.

Throughout the 12-year term of the grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by nearly $389 million, a news release said.