New coronavirus cases in NC spike for second straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — For a second straight day, the total new COVID-19 cases across North Carolina has risen.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard reported 19,174 cases on Friday, a 3% rise from the 18,571 cases reported on Thursday. The state’s percentage of positive cases is 22.9%.

While the omicron is said to be a milder virus than the delta version of COVID-19, there are more omicron cases being discovered, meaning the virus is easier to transmit. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention significantly revised downward the estimate of the percentage of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S. caused by the omicron variant of the virus.