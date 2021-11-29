New data shows Meck County infection rate headed in wrong direction

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – COVID cases are climbing in Mecklenburg County. New numbers released on Monday showed that seven percent of COVID tests were coming back positive, which is an increase from the previous week.

As numbers rise, the concern is growing around the new Omicron Variant.

North Carolina health experts said, the Omicron Variant hasn’t been found in the state, yet. However, Mecklenburg County Health officials wrote, in a statement to Fox 46, “Mecklenburg County Public Health is monitoring information and data from Federal and State partners about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Public Health has not received any reports of confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County residents.”

Officials with Atrium Health encouraged people to get the COVID booster, especially those who got COVID vaccines early on.

“And if you’ve been boosted it will give you more protection against the omicron. The reason why is when you get boosted, you increase the number and you increase the breadth of the antibodies you have,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert.