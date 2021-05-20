New details emerge after 14-year-old, 5-year-old killed in crash on I-77 in Yadkin County; tractor-trailer driver killed in second crash

North Carolina

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two children have been identified after they were killed in a crash in Yadkin County on Wednesday, according to State Highway Patrol. A second crash left another dead a short time later.

At about 12:22 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to Interstate 77 North near U.S. 21.

Troopers say a Boonville woman was driving on the interstate when she lost control and hit a tractor-trailer.

She and her 9-year-old daughter were hurt.

Troopers say 14-year-old Riley Atkins and 5-year-old Sophie Atkins were killed.

The northbound lanes of I-77 were closed for multiple hours.

Shortly after the highway reopened, at about 6:40 p.m., another tractor-trailer crashed when the driver went off the road to the right.

The tractor-trailer driver died in the crash. Troopers have not released the driver’s name.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV