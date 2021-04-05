New details emerge after Randolph County deputies arrest man accused of stabbing, killing grandfather

Brian Cody King

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused of killing his own grandfather was arrested at a hotel room in Cornelius, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, deputies found Brian Cody King, 25, at the hotel, which was not identified. He was arrested on a charge of felony murder and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

At the center, deputies realized he had methamphetamine, and he was additionally charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a controlled substance in prison or jail premises.

King’s arrest connects to a stabbing the day before.

On Saturday, Randolph County deputies were told that someone may have been stabbed at an address on Emmanuel Church Road in Asheboro.

When they arrived, deputies found a dead 74-year-old man inside a home. He was later identified as the suspect’s grandfather, Harold Stephen King.

King stabbed the victim and then left the home with a female, deputies say.

Several hours later, the female was dropped off in Thomasville where she called 911. She is currently being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries she sustained during the incident.

A warrant for arrest was been obtained on Brian Cody King for murder.