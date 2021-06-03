New details emerge in deadly Stokes County plane crash

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday released new details on the deadly Stokes County plane crash.

The crash was reported Tuesday at 5:21 p.m. in the area around Almas Lane near Pinnacle.

One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

According to Aaron McCarter, an air safety investigator with the NTSB, the plane left Winston-Salem at 4:40 p.m. for a 45-minute training flight.

A student pilot was under instruction in a single-engine 1964 Beechcraft A23 owned by the pilot.

Sometime during the flight there was an issue and the pilot tried to make an emergency landing in the field where the crash happened.

The pilot lost control during the landing attempt.

The names of the two people on the plane have not been released.

McCarter said the investigation could take up to a year to complete.