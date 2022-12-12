ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New details are being released after first responders were injured while being shot at responding to a house fire in Rowan County.

It happened last Friday in Rockwell. The shooting suspect was killed and three first responders were shot. The sheriff’s office says when firefighters responded they found 45-year-old Ronald Green at the back of the house with a shotgun. Officials say he shot a firefighter and when law enforcement got there he started shooting again, hitting Officer M.A. Corl in the face and stomach. Then he fired on the sheriff’s deputies, hitting one in the hand. Officers returned fire, killing Green.

The sheriff’s office says all of the injured first responders are doing well.

As is standard protocol, the SBI is investigating the incident while the department conducts an internal investigation.

Granite-Quarry-Faith Police released the following statement.

We would like to acknowledge and thank all for the support we have received from the community, our friends and family, from our families in the fire service, our families in the law enforcement community, and the Rowan County Emergency Services Division. This has been a very emotional time for everyone involved and we wanted to let everyone know our injured firefighter is doing well along with the other firefighters that were with him. Officer Corl is also doing well. We kindly ask for your continued support and prayers as our members continue to recover.