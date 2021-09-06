New game lets North Carolinians win a BIGGER SPIN for $2 million

RALEIGH – A new game from the North Carolina Education Lottery begins with a scratch-off ticket and ends with a ‘BIGGER SPIN’ of a giant prize wheel to win up to $2 million.

The BIGGER SPIN scratch-off ticket officially launches Tuesday. The $2 million prizes is four times bigger than the prize offered in the BIG SPIN game two years ago.

If players win a BIGGER SPIN, they get to take part in a live event by spinning a prize wheel. The six North Carolinians who spin the wheel are guaranteed to win at least $400,000 but could win the $2 million.

“We’re taking the thrill of winning to a bigger level,” Mark Michalko, executive director of N.C. Education Lottery said. “On top of winning an instant big prize, our players are getting a once-in-a-lifetime experience of a live event where they try their luck and could win even more.”

The lottery will host the first BIGGER SPIN event on Facebook Live. At the event, before the winner takes a turn on the prize wheel, Facebook Live viewers can comment on a live stream for a chance to win a pack of $10 Bigger Spin scratch-offs of their own.

In all, the game offers six BIGGER SPIN top prizes. Five people will win their turn at the prize instantly on their scratch-off and a sixth will get a turn as a grand prize in a second-chance drawing. All BIGGER SPIN tickets can be entered into the drawing.

The game also offers bigger prizes than those that could be won instantly previously, including five $200,000 instant prizes − twice as much as before − and others ranging from $10 to $50,000.