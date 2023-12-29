ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Young drivers in North Carolina are rushing to the DMV this week because of a new law passed earlier this year that goes into effect Jan. 1.

The law states that teens have to wait nine months after getting their learner’s permit before applying for their limited provisional license.

16-year-old Michaelyn Tory was heading into the Elizabeth City DMV Thursday afternoon to take her test. As the law stands before the Jan. 1 change, drivers only have to wait six months. As a result, DMV waiting rooms are packed as time is running out ahead of the deadline.

“Three hours we’ve been waiting,” Michaelyn’s mother, Anela Tory, said. “… there are still 12 people ahead of me, and when we started there was 19.”

To qualify, individuals must be at least 16, logged 60 hours of drive time, be insured and pass a road test. The limited provisional license allows teens to drive unsupervised between 5-9 p.m., and when driving with several passengers, only one can be under 21 years of age.

Anela said she wishes the state would make the six month time limit permanent.

“They get their license at 16 or 17,” Anela said. “If we’re waiting nine months, they could be 18 and going off to college and not having a license.”

You can check out all the requirements for a license in North Carolina by clicking here. And for Virginia license requirements, click here.

Click here to read North Carolina’s Limited Provisional License Modification Bill that was passed into law May 8.