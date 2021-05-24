New Marc Basnight Bridge closing temporarily Tuesday due to demolition of old Bonner Bridge

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation has scheduled demolition work on the old Herbert C. Bonner Bridge that will require a 15-minute road closure on the Marc Basnight Bridge between noon and 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Prior to work starting tomorrow, flaggers and advance warning signs will be in place to stop traffic at both ends of the work zone on Basnight Bridge. In addition, message boards at Whalebone Junction and Rodanthe will display messages alerting motorists to the road closure. The Basnight Bridge carries N.C. 12 over Oregon Inlet on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Boaters in the area should also be aware, because during the demolition work NCDOT and PCL will be helping enforce the U.S. Coast Guard rules to prevent vessels from coming within a 1,500-foot radius of the old Bonner Bridge.

If weather conditions are not good for the work to take place Tuesday, the work and the temporary bridge closure will be moved until sometime between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday.