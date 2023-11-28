RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new law will take effect this week increasing criminal penalties for people who intentionally damage critical infrastructure, one year after the attack on the substations in Moore County.

The General Assembly unanimously passed the new law earlier this year in response to the incident in Dec. 2022 when unidentified people shot up two substations, cutting power to the community for days.

The new law, which takes effect Friday, will apply to incidents that occur going forward and not to what happened in Moore County last year.

Attacks on energy facilities will become a class C felony under the new law. A person with no prior convictions would likely face about five to six years in prison if convicted, according to an analysis by non-partisan staff in the legislature. Penalties would be increased if the attack results in a death.

A person found guilty could also face fines of up to $250,000. People who are injured or whose property is damaged could sue as well.

“We hope people will pay attention, a lot of prison time, a lot of money to be paid if they’re going to be messing with the power grid,” said Sen. Tom McInnis (R-Moore) when the bill passed in June.

The FBI assisted local officials in Moore County when the attack occurred, but nearly one year later no arrests have been made.

“Certainly they have some deterrent effect, but it’s really hard to say how much. The real question, especially on this issue, is what are the odds of getting caught?” said David Schanzer, director of the Triangle Center on Terrorism and Homeland Security at Duke University. “If you don’t think you’re going to get caught very easily, then it doesn’t matter how high the penalty is. It’s not going to have much of a deterrent effect.”

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields released a statement Monday regarding the upcoming anniversary of the attack saying investigators have conducted “hundreds of interviews” and that the investigation “has not stopped.”

“Although it is not prudent to share all the details of this case, we are working diligently to hold those responsible accountable for their actions and see justice served for our communities,” Fields said.

The sheriff also noted there is still a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Some state lawmakers introduced a separate bill earlier this year that would have mandated 24-hour security at substations. That bill never moved forward.

Schanzer said in addressing security concerns, utilities have to weigh the risks to the infrastructure with the cost of various security measures.

“It’s a soft target,” he said. “You don’t want to make it so expensive that you end up passing on large security costs to the consumer and so on. So, it’s a balance that has to be struck. How much security is the right amount?”

These kinds of attacks remain a concern.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Energy, there were 90 electrical incidents or disturbances across the country in the first half of this year that are classified as physical attacks, vandalism or suspicious activity

Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy, did not detail what steps the utility has taken since the attack in Moore County.

“We’re doing what we can as a utility to provide physical barriers and other types of defenses to help avoid these attacks and then make our system more resilient so that it can recover quickly,” he said. “Having those types of penalties can be another type of deterrent and that’s an important aspect to how we try to prevent these attacks from happening.”