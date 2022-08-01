GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We are a month into a new fiscal year, but because the General Assembly remained in session beyond its beginning on July 1, some laws or changes in laws in North Carolina took effect at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1.

If you think they deal with Medicaid expansion or medical marijuana or sports gambling, well think again. Weighty matters don’t get to start in August, even if they are enacted — which none of those have been.

None of these have a huge impact – in fact, almost none of them are to all of us – and many may not affect you individually, but they are on the books for all of us to obey. Our goal is public service so that you can digest information if it does pertain to you.

North Carolina lawmakers in session. (WGHP FILE)

We will highlight one key change: This has to do with the law enacted last year that states that those who are charged with crimes and found to be “not guilty” by a jury or judge or who see their cases dismissed were, as of December, to see such charges automatically expunged – or removed – from our court files. Previously that step required a petition of the court and a judge’s approval, which can be time- and dollar-consuming.

But House Bill 607 grants a 1-year delay – from today until Aug. 1, 2023 – basically to allow various parties time to review its stipulations in view of post-expungement notifications and potential access to records, which in North Carolina are to be deleted forever, court officials told The News & Observer in Raleigh. We aren’t sure why it would be OK for an expunged record to be retrievable – that feels contradictory – but now we have a year to figure that out.

Of bars and feral hogs

Other bills that took effect this morning might be even more fun. You can read them and weep: