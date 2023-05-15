GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new study shows the most craved foods after a night out in America.

OnlineCasinos.com surveyed over 700 people across the U.S. about what their go-to “drunk munchie” foods are. Burgers were the popular vote with 16 U.S. states, including North Carolina, claiming that it is the best drunk food. Chicken wings came in at No. 2.

The survey also showed that 44% of Americans have cravings when they drink alcohol. However, 57% regret something that they ate while drunk.

The top late-night drive-through for Americans is Taco Bell. Mcdonald’s was the second favorite.