RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that we know who will be on the fall ballot, the race for North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat is getting much tighter.

Republican Ted Budd is leading Democrat Cheri Beasley by less than two percentage points. The Civitas Poll conducted in partnership with the conservative John Locke Foundation is the first poll conducted after the May 17th primary.

The current congressman and the former State Supreme Court Chief Justice are competing to fill the seat currently held by Republican Richard Burr, who is retiring.

Among those polled, 43.6 percent said they would vote for Rep. Budd while 41.8 percent said they would vote for Cheri Beasley.

The 1.8 percent difference leaves them within the +/- 3.9% margin of error. 1.9 percent of those polled said they would vote for Libertarian Shannon Bray and 0.7 percent said they would vote for Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh.

As for the state legislature, 48.5 percent of those polled said they would definitely or probably vote for the Republican candidate while 42.8 percent said they would definitely or probably vote for the Democratic candidate.

North Carolina state house and senate seats were recently redrawn as required by law after new census data was collected and released. All of those seats are on the ballot.

Two state Supreme Court seats are up for election this year as well.

Of those polled, 43.6 percent said they would vote for republican Richard Dietz and 40.3 percent said they would vote for democrat Lucy Inman. 46.1 percent said they would vote for republican Trey Allen while 39.5% said they would vote for democrat Sam J. Irvin IV.

The Civitas poll also has President Joe Biden’s approval rating at 33.3 percent, which is lower than polling in January 2022 and April 2022. Governor Cooper’s approval rating sits at 41.7% which is also lower than previous polling.

Voters were also asked about their views on abortion. 46.2 percent said it should be legal nationwide, 25.2 percent said the states should decide, 20.3 percent said abortion should be illegal nationwide and 8.2 percent were unsure.

When asked about gun legislation, 42.3 percent said it should be more restrictive, 33.8 percent said it should stay about the same and 18.9 percent said more restrictive.