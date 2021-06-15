New video shows officers searching murder victim’s Winston-Salem home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Viewer video shows police at the home of one of the victims in a homicide we first brought to you Monday. Police say a man opened fire into a Winston-Salem Police Department office and his mother and grandmother were found dead in their homes, according to WSPD.

The suspect, William Scott, 26, is in custody. He is in stable condition after being shot by an officer. The WSPD is not looking for other suspects.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation began an investigation, which is standard protocol for an officer-involved shooting.

After Scott was taken into custody, investigators with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office traced the license plate from the vehicle he was in to a home in the 1700 block of Curraghmore Road in Clemmons.

Investigators responded to the home and found Scott’s mother inside. They are investigating her death as a homicide.

Scott’s grandmother was also found dead in her home in Winston-Salem. Law enforcement officials are investigating her death as homicide as well.

Neighbors say Scott had been living with his grandmother for about a year.

He has a prior conviction for two counts of misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury from back in 2016.