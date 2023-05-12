WASHINGTON, N.C. — Chris Newkirk has been promoted to permanent Beaufort
County Emergency Services Director after almost one year of leading the department on
an interim basis.
Newkirk’s first day in his new role was May 1, 2023. He’d been serving as interim
Emergency Services Director since June 2022. Newkirk took over for retired Emergency
Services Director Carnie Hedgepeth, who served in that role since 2017.
As Emergency Services Director, Newkirk oversees the county’s Animal Control,
Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Services and Fire Marshal divisions.
“Chris has done an outstanding job in leading the department over the past year,” County
Manager Brian Alligood said. “His passion, dedication and commitment to excellence
show every day and are why he is the right person to keep the department moving
forward.”
Newkirk joined Beaufort County Emergency Services in July 2017 as Emergency
Management Director.
Before Beaufort County, Newkirk worked with Greenville Fire/Rescue for approximately
15 years. He started there in 2002 and worked his way up to the rank of Lieutenant. He
was also a fire and EMS instructor at Pitt Community College for 12 years.
Newkirk also served on the N.C. Urban Search and Rescue Task Force.
Newkirk holds an associate degree in Emergency Medical Sciences from Lenoir
Community College.
“I’m very proud of the working relationships we’ve established since 2017,” Newkirk
said. “We’re really proud of how those have evolved, and we’re proud of the spirit our
first responders have when it comes to serving the community. I’m excited to see how
those relationships continue to progress.”
Newkirk resides in Beaufort County with his wife, Mekenzie. They have two daughters,
Skyler and Nora.
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Chris Newkirk has been promoted to permanent Beaufort