WASHINGTON, N.C. — Chris Newkirk has been promoted to permanent Beaufort

County Emergency Services Director after almost one year of leading the department on

an interim basis.

Newkirk’s first day in his new role was May 1, 2023. He’d been serving as interim

Emergency Services Director since June 2022. Newkirk took over for retired Emergency

Services Director Carnie Hedgepeth, who served in that role since 2017.

As Emergency Services Director, Newkirk oversees the county’s Animal Control,

Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Services and Fire Marshal divisions.

“Chris has done an outstanding job in leading the department over the past year,” County

Manager Brian Alligood said. “His passion, dedication and commitment to excellence

show every day and are why he is the right person to keep the department moving

forward.”

Newkirk joined Beaufort County Emergency Services in July 2017 as Emergency

Management Director.

Before Beaufort County, Newkirk worked with Greenville Fire/Rescue for approximately

15 years. He started there in 2002 and worked his way up to the rank of Lieutenant. He

was also a fire and EMS instructor at Pitt Community College for 12 years.

Newkirk also served on the N.C. Urban Search and Rescue Task Force.

Newkirk holds an associate degree in Emergency Medical Sciences from Lenoir

Community College.

“I’m very proud of the working relationships we’ve established since 2017,” Newkirk

said. “We’re really proud of how those have evolved, and we’re proud of the spirit our

first responders have when it comes to serving the community. I’m excited to see how

those relationships continue to progress.”

Newkirk resides in Beaufort County with his wife, Mekenzie. They have two daughters,

Skyler and Nora.