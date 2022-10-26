WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of killing two patients and attempting to kill a third during his tenure as a nurse at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist made a first appearance on Wednesday.

Jonathan Hayes is charged with two counts of murder in connection to the deaths of Vickie Lingerfelt and Gwen Crawford, who investigators say were administered a lethal dose of insulin, and attempted murder for allegedly administering a nearly lethal dose of insulin to Pamela Little.

On Wednesday at a first appearance, a judge gave Hayes no bond.

If convicted, Hayes could face life in prison with no chance of parole for both counts of murder and up to 472 months in prison for the attempted murder charge.

District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced the charges on Tuesday during a press conference. His office and the Winston-Salem Police Department were made aware of Hayes in March after an investigation conducted by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

Lingerfelt and Crawford died in January, and Little’s incident occurred in December of 2021.