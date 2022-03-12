RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An autopsy report says a man shot and killed by Raleigh police on I-440 in January had no drugs or alcohol in his body at the time of his death.

Jose Daniel Argueta Turcios was shot five times by Raleigh police after he was involved in a traffic collision and then swung a knife at officers, police said.

Raleigh police said 911 calls indicated a person was intoxicated prior to the crash on Interstate-440 west near Brentwood Road.

A toxicology report shows Turcios only had nicotine in his system when he was killed.

Body-worn camera video released by the Raleigh Police Department shows a man armed with a knife, who police identified as Turcios.

Turcios is argumentative with officers on the scene before entering into a verbal altercation with the woman who was in his vehicle during the crash, according to video.

Raleigh officers give Turcios commands in Spanish and English throughout their interactions.

As firefighters tend to Turcios’ children, he produces a knife, the video shows.

Turcios swings the knife at a firefighter tending to the Turcios’ family, police body-camera video shows.

Police are seen telling Turcios to drop the knife multiple times. He then walks away from officers with a child who was also involved in the crash.

A woman, who police said was the mother’s child, then tried to take the child away from Turcios. Once the child was out of harm’s way, an officer uses his taser on Turcios.

A struggle then took place as officers tried to take Turcios into custody. Video shows Turcios swinging a knife at a first responder while flailing.

He was shot twice initially and fell to the ground.

Turcios then tries to get up with the knife still in his hand and is shot three more times.

The autopsy report says Turcios was shot once in the chest, three times in the torso, and once in the right thigh.

Witnesses and people involved in the crash can be heard telling the officer that they believe Turcios was intoxicated.

Another witness told officers he was traveling around 69 mph on Interstate-40 near Jones Sausage Road when Turcios passed him like “I was standing still.”

The witness also said Turcios came close to colliding with him on the interstate.

Officer A.A. Smith and Sgt. Tapscott were placed on administrative leave, per standard procedure.