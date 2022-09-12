RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Football fans were in high spirits on Sunday as NFL games were back on screen. For some, the season means rooting for teams in real life, and in fantasy football leagues.

“It’s a good time to care about coaching an imaginary team and getting a lot of points, and getting overly invested in something like that,” one fan on Hillsborough Street said.

While fans can stack their imaginary teams, they can’t bet on games, as the bill that would have legalized sports betting in the state failed by a single vote this year. Fans we spoke with say they see no harm in legalizing the betting.

“I don’t particularly have any moral judgment on it, I think if people want to just put some money on games and take some chances, there’s nothing wrong with that,” one fan said.

Some lawmakers who opposed the bill say it encourages sometimes addictive behavior, or that it wouldn’t bring much benefit to the state. Lawmakers in favor of legalizing it, though, say it would bring millions of dollars into the state. One fan we spoke with said betting doesn’t have to be so serious though, and can sometimes be harmless.

“Sometimes there’s a monetary component involved and sometimes it’s just, you agree to do something or something like that,” he said.

Lawmakers who opposed the bill said revenue brought in by betting wouldn’t be stable and could fluctuate frequently.