Nonprofits helping older adults amid new warning from the state

As the year comes to a close, the need for assistance in the senior citizen community only continues to grow.

“Right now we’re serving well over 700 people each week,” said Ellen Whitlock, with Senior Resources of Guilford.

In these times, Whitlock isn’t seeing many seniors come in and out of the lobby at Senior Resources of Guilford. That’s because she says most of them are following Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order.

“These people should not enter any indoor space where people aren’t wearing a mask and recommend having groceries and medicines delivered to avoid exposure,” Cooper said.

Since March, the demand for food and food deliveries has been climbing. It’s not just about the food, but the limited interaction those in need get from the deliveries.

“Many of our clients don’t have family or don’t have a way of staying connected so that volunteer delivering a hot meal every day is their way of staying connected,” said Mrk Hensley, executive director of the Randolph Senior Adults Association.

As the restrictions continue or increase, fewer and fewer people are coming in to help those in need. Mark Hensley worries with 3,500 orders delivering every two weeks could be problematic.

“We have used the staff to help deliver to the Meals on Wheels recipients because many of our volunteers are over 65 years of age and put themselves at risk in this pandemic,” Hensley said.

As a new year approaches workers are confident and hopeful things will slowly return to the old normal.

“We will go back to providing daily meals, we will go back to having people in and out of the office,” Whitlock said.

Both senior services are also delivering prescriptions and performing wellness checks via phone if needed.