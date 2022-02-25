NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University and Elizabeth City State University, both received bomb threats on Friday, the latest in a string of threats at historically Black colleges and universities.

ECSU officials were asking students and employees to “leave campus immediately.”

“Students WITHOUT cars: go to Roebuck Stadium Parking Lot @ 1509 Herrington Road for transportation. Off campus across from STEM Complex,” ECSU said.

Norfolk State officials said at 9:28 a.m. Friday that they had received a threat and asked everyone on campus to shelter in place and stand by for further instructions. Bomb dogs are searching the campus. The University said no classes will be held until the threat is cleared.

Several law enforcement agencies are investigating.

Dozens of HBCUs have been hit with bomb threats since the start of the year, with many targeted on February 1, the first day of Black History Month. Other Black institutions such as places of worships have also received threats.

Hampton University was targeted with a bomb threat just earlier this week. NSU was first targeted with a bomb threat on Jan. 4, along with several other HBCUs. This is the first time ECSU has received a threat since the start of the year.

The FBI says the investigation into the threats “is of he highest priority for the Bureau,” but no suspects have been arrested yet. No bombs have been found so far.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria tweeted Friday, “Deeply saddened to hear of another bomb threat at an HBCU, this time at Norfolk State University here in Hampton Roads. Praying for the safety of students and staff.”