North Carolina applies for Lost Wages Assistance funding

(WNCT) The North Carolina Division of Employment Security (DES) submitted its application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for $300 per beneficiary grant funding for the Lost Wages Assistance program (LWA) after requesting and receiving application guidance from the federal government.

This week, DES learned that state unemployment insurance trust fund dollars may not be used to pay the optional additional $100 supplement match funds.

This restriction means North Carolina pursued the $300 option for LWA beneficiaries.

DES has been working to reprogram its benefits system to determine LWA eligibility, and set up the accounting process necessary to access grant funds and make payments, in order to provide assistance to North Carolinians as quickly as possible upon FEMA approval.

As noted by DES in recent memos to North Carolina’s congressional delegation, a more timely way to fund additional benefits for people in need would be to use the existing unemployment systems and programs already have in place instead of implementing an entirely new program.

According to FEMA guidance, approved states will first receive three weeks of LWA funding, and the agency will assess further distribution of funds.

North Carolina has applied for approximately $321 million in federal funding to provide a $300 LWA payment to eligible claimants each week for three weeks.

If North Carolina’s initial application is approved, eligible North Carolinians may receive LWA for the benefit weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15, 2020.

The following eligibility requirements must be met for a person to receive the $300 in LWA:

The claimant must be eligible for at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits from programs including state unemployment insurance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Extended Benefits.

The claimant must be unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DES will provide additional information about Lost Wages Assistance in North Carolina as it becomes available.