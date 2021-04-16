North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher hosting virtual party for planet on April 22

KURE BEACH, N.C. — Whether on the coast, in the mountains, or anywhere in between, the ocean impacts your life. The ocean is integral to the air we breathe, weather patterns, food, climate and much more.

Celebrate and protect the ocean with the “Party for the Planet: Virtual Trash Pick Up” hosted by the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher. This virtual event starts on Earth Day, April 22, 2021, and ends on Endangered Species Day, May 21, 2021.

The aquarium normally hosts a local beach sweep, but this year nature-lovers can join the cleanup and protect our aquatic environments no matter where they live. Participants can pick up trash in their neighborhood, at their local park, on their favorite beach, or wherever else they would like.

The first 50 registrants will be sent complimentary trash pick-up supplies. Participants will also receive sustainable prizes after sending in a brief follow-up report on their cleanup.

This event is sponsored by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ “Party for the Planet: Spring into Action” campaign, inspiring families to get outside, connect to nature, and give back to our planet. Participation is free, but preregistration is required. For more information or to register, go to ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher.