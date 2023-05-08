Fort Fisher, NC —Trash in waterways and natural areas is nothing to celebrate—cleaning it up is a Party for the Planet. The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher (NCAFF), in partnership with Cape Fear River Watch (CFRW) is recruiting volunteers for the 2023 Party for the Planet May 13, 9-11 a.m. at McCombers Branch.

“We are excited to work with NCAFF and community members to remove litter from this important stretch of the Burnt Mill Creek Watershed and to keep our urban waterways clean,” said Rob Clark, Water Quality Programs Manager with CFRW.

This continued focus on the Burnt Mill Creek Watershed is part of the CFRW Second Saturday Cleanups in partnership with Keep New Hanover Beautiful. Second Saturdays are making a difference in diverting litter and debris from the waterways because of the many volunteers who in 2022, collected more than 15,000 pounds of litter.

Volunteers have a choice of land or aquatic cleanup. The aquatic cleanup meeting spot is at N. 11th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. The cleanup will include kayaks for volunteers and the option for bringing your own kayak (BYOK).

The land cleanup spot is at the intersection of N. 13th Street and Rankin Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Volunteers should wear waterproof boots as accessing the area will require walking through the creek.

CFRW and NCAFF will provide trash pickers, bags, safety vests, and gloves at both locations. The NCAFF team will be serving donuts and coffee as a show of appreciation for volunteers. Since the event is all about the environment, volunteers should only bring reusable water bottles (no single-use plastic) and use environmentally friendly sunscreen or bug repellant.

“Partnering with Cape Fear River Watch for Party for the Planet is a great way to leverage our collective focus on the environment to make a real difference, while inspiring the community to take action on this cleanup day and every day,” said Casey Radley, environmental educator, NCAFF.

Most marine debris come from the land as it enters waterways, like the Burnt Mill Creek, before entering the ocean wreaking havoc for marine animals, including sea turtles and sand tiger sharks, two areas of conservation focus for NCAFF. The Aquarium team continuously broadens their conservation reach in engaging with the community including specific areas more prone to litter.

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up at NCAFF & CFRW Party for the Planet Cleanup . Cleanups are weather dependent. Volunteers can look for updates and cancellations at CFRW Facebook and Twitter .

