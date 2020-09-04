North Carolina Aquariums welcome guests back September 14

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Aquariums at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores, and Roanoke Island announced that they will welcome guests back beginning Monday, September 14 with some new procedures in place to help ensure the safety of guests and staff.

“We can’t wait to be able to do what we do best, which is share the truly astounding animals and habitats we care for,” said Maylon White, North Carolina Aquariums director. “The public is a key component in our mission of education and inspiration, and we’ll be so happy to have them back.”

All three aquariums will once again be open for visitation, with some adjustments in order to provide the safest possible environment for guests, staff and animals.

Aquarium admission will be available online only at ncaquariums.com, and guests will reserve their tickets for specific arrival times.

This will allow the aquariums to best provide a safe and enjoyable visit by reducing overall building capacity.

Also, in accordance with Executive Order 163, both guests and employees will need to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

Although the Governor’s announcement last week allowed for facilities like museums, playgrounds and gyms to reopen at limited capacity after September 4, the aquariums are using a week to perform important tasks like bringing back staff and preparing the grounds prior to the September 14 opening.

“There is a lot of work we need to do to make sure everything runs smoothly after being closed to the public for this long,” White said. “We want the experience to be a great one.”