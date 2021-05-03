North Carolina Asian Americans Together share virtual events to celebrate AAPI heritage month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the last year, it’s important to show support to our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

9OYS spoke with North Carolina Asian Americans Together (NCAAT) to find out how the group is celebrating this year’s heritage month.

All month NCAAT will host virtual events including Asian Immigration Stories and History, Healing Through Time: Healing Traditions in Asian Communities, Asian Americans in Movement and a Community Cultural Talent Show.

May is chosen for this heritage month because it was the month the first Japanese immigrants stepped foot in the U.S. in 1843. It is also in May that the transcontinental railroad was completed which was built by Asian immigrants.

Phian Tran, who works with ncaat, explains why it’s important to recognize Asian American culture all year long.

“These are great jumping off points and great attention grabbing celebrations however it’s so important that we take what we learn during those months into future work and into our daily lives,” she says. “I think learning about that together is such an important piece of being able to move forward in solidarity and break down some of the issues that we’ve seen come up over the last several decades.”

Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month is something every American can celebrate and take part in. Click on any of the events below to RSVP.

Asian Immigration History – Thu. 5/13 @ 4pm

Healing in Asian Communities – Week of May 16

Asian American Movement History – Tues. 5/25 @ 6pm

Heritage Month Cultural Talent Show – Thu. 5/27 @ 7pm



If people want to view the kickoff event which aired Sunday night, NC Asian in the Arts – Heritage Month Kickoff and Showcase, they can view it NCAAT’s Facebook page.

Additionally, here is a link for NCAAT’s #GiveInMay campaign.

“For Asian Pacific American Heritage Month #APAHM, we’re excited to be part of the #GiveinMay campaign, joining more than 90 organizations across the country serving Asian and NHPI communities! The group with the most dollars raised or most unique donors by May 31st can win cash prizes. We need your help to win!”