GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The holiday season is special for a North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University student.

Grace Bullock recently launched a business selling hand-painted nutcrackers and this is the first Christmas that they’re on the market.

Her designs focus on representation for Black and brown people.

Bullock was inspired to start her business, DeEtte Market, when she couldn’t find the type of décor she wanted while shopping with her mother.

“At the time, I did not see any brown nutcrackers. I saw all these beautiful nutcrackers, but none of them represented us or our culture or our skin type,” she said.

After a year and a half of planning, the junior and public relations major officially launched the business in October – just in time for the busy Christmas shopping season.

The nutcrackers have different names and vary in sizes (24 inches and 18 inches) and color combinations.

“I really wanted them to embody Black excellence,” Bullock said.

“I wanted the materials to be top-notch materials…the signature for mine are going to be the popped collars. That’s my signature for them. I love that.”

Bullock says her mother is a huge supporter and is the one who names the nutcrackers.

Leroy is the prototype that helped get the business off the ground.

Along with family, Bullock says the North Carolina A&T community has been very supportive in helping her achieve her goals.

“Everybody there, they’re really a family and they rallied behind me to make sure that they helped me get the word out. It was even one of my professors who helped me with the sketching and bringing Leroy to life,” she said.

“It just really warms my heart that there are so many people that would rally behind me, so I just want to thank everybody.”