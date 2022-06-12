ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for murder was arrested Friday evening by authorities in Robeson County after a 24-hour manhunt involving deputies from two adjoining North Carolina counties, authorities said.

David Earlier Wilkins was caught about 9 p.m. after a foot chase, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. He is a suspect in the death of Donald Jackson, 63, of Tar Heel, North Carolina.

Jackson was found dead by authorities in neighboring Bladen County after they were called about 9:30 p.m. Thursday to do a welfare check at a home in the 2000 block of Purdie Church Road in Tar Heel, according to Bladen County Sheriff James A. McVicker’s office.

No information was immediately available about the circumstances surrounding Jackson’s death or Wilkins’ arrest in Robeson County, but authorities said Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies also assisted in the manhunt.

“This is a great example of law enforcement agencies working together to protect the citizens of their respective communities,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

Wilkins was returned to Bladen County after his arrest and is being held in without bond at the county jail.

