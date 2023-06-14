GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – HondaJet is about to get bigger – both in the size of its jets and the product line it manufactures.

HondaJet, which builds its small-scale personal jets at Piedmont Triad International Airport, announced Tuesday that it will add a mid-sized jet to carry more passengers and fly longer distances – even coast-to-coast.

HondaJet is taking its larger 2600 model to market. The jet can fly across the country nonstop and carry up to 11. (HONDAJET)

Honda, which started to develop HondaJet in Greensboro in 2001, founded Honda Aircraft Company in 2006 and put its first official jets aloft in 2015, will go into production with its HondaJet 2600 Concept, which it introduced at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition.

HondaJet says the new product line will work in conjunction with the existing HondaJet Elite II and that the company plans to accomplish certification in 2028. The company did not say if this work would occur in Greensboro.

“The commercialization of our new light jet represents Honda’s next chapter of skyward mobility, which further expands the potential of people’s lives,” Honda Aircraft Company President and CEO Hideto Yamasaki said in a release from the company. “By building on the expertise behind our technological innovations, we will accelerate the development of the program with sustainability a key element throughout.”

HondaJet’s current model the Elite II is manufactured in Greensboro. (HONDAJET)

The company calls said in a follow-up email that the 2600 model is “a light jet with performances comparable to medium-sized jet.” The company says it would be capable of “nonstop transcontinental flight” – which it claims would be “the world’s first light jet capable” of that – and would accommodate up to 11 occupants while being flown by a single pilot.

With a Williams International FJ44-4C engine, the jet would be able to cruise at 450 knots and reach altitudes of 47,000 feet, the company’s literature says.

The company also said it was committing to “reducing carbon emissions” and that the new jet would have 20% better fuel efficiency than typical light jets and 40% “better fuel efficiency than medium-sized jets during a typical mission.”

Those capabilities are significantly superior to the Elite II, which can carry seven or eight people (including the crew) based on varying configurations.

HondaJet as of 2021 had delivered about 200 jets to private customers. Volato, a company that sells shares of private air travel to business clients, in December ordered 25 of the Elite IIs.

HondaJet, which is located at 6430 Ballinger Road, employs about 1,500 in Greensboro. The release did not address potential increases in that base or expansion in facilities.

Airport officials did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

PTI also will be the production facility for Boom Supersonic, which has broken ground on the facility where it will build its planned commercial supersonic transport jet.