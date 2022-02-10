North Carolina boy, 8, killed after running into traffic

DREXEL, N.C. (AP) — An 8-year-old North Carolina boy was hit by a car and killed at his school bus stop on Thursday after he darted out into the road, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said several children were waiting on their school bus at a home in Burke County the unidentified boy ran out in front of oncoming traffic around 6:50 a.m., The News Herald of Morganton reported. The school bus was not at the stop when the accident occurred, the patrol said.

Burke County EMS Capt. Brad Browning said the boy was taken initially to a Morganton hospital before he was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital. He died around 10:45 a,m. the patrol said.

A trooper said he doesn’t expect charges will be filed.

Dr. Mike Swan, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, said the other children at the scene of the crash were relatives of the boy who was killed.