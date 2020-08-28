North Carolina Coastal Federation receives $121,090 for marine debris removal from NOAA

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced it will award $2.7 million in grants for marine debris removal and prevention across 23 projects.

North Carolina Coastal Federation, Inc. is receiving $121,090 to aid with the removal of at least 20 abandoned and derelict vessels (ADV) from estuaries in northeastern North Carolina.

These projects assist with wildlife preservation, navigation safety and economic prosperity in the affected areas.

The ADVs that will be removed as a result of this grant have either been purposefully abandoned or were lost and destroyed as a result of the many hurricanes that have hit the area in the past ten years.

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) said, “I thank NOAA for this generous grant to help the North Carolina Coastal Federation clean up marine debris from North Carolina’s beautiful coast. These projects will significantly help clear up our waterways to make them more navigable and help our ecosystems thrive. It is a great win-win for eastern North Carolina’s economy and environment.”