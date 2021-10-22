North Carolina college receives record $200 million gift

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — An anonymous donor has given a North Carolina college $200 million for its endowment, the largest gift in its history, officials announced.

Catawba College, with an enrollment of 1,200, announced the gift on Thursday. The school is located in Salisbury, about 45 miles (72 km) northeast of Charlotte.

According to the school’s web page, one-third of the gift will provide recurring funding to support and enhance Catawba’s programs in environment and sustainability. Two-thirds of the gift is dedicated to supporting strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace and investing in faculty excellence, the school said.

Earlier this year, Catawba received gifts totaling $18 million to retire the college’s entire debt.