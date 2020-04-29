North Carolina coronavirus hospitalizations spikes to 551

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials reported a total of 551 patients are hospitalized from COVID-19 – up from 463 on Tuesday.

This is the highest number of hospitalizations for the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 12 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The state now has a total of 9,948 known confirmed cases across 98 counties. Yancey and Avery counties are the only North Carolina counties not reporting any cases of the virus.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced 36 COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday – the deadliest day of the pandemic for the state.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order is currently set to expire in a week-and-a-half on May 8.

