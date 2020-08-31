North Carolina court system launches free, online document preparation tool

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Judicial Branch has announced the launch of eCourts Guide & File, a new service that allows attorneys and the public to prepare court documents online in just a few easy steps.

With free, 24/7 online access and easy-to-understand interview questions, Guide & File will eliminate barriers and simplify the legal process, particularly for the hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians who come to court without an attorney every year.

“North Carolina’s courts must be available to everyone who needs them. No one should feel locked out by complicated forms and processes that are difficult to understand, particularly when one cannot afford an attorney,” said Chief Justice Cheri Beasley. “Guide & File is another way that we are making our court system more efficient, more equitable and more accessible.”

With Guide & File, users complete a three-step process.

An online interview guides the user through a series of online questions and, much like popular tax-filing software, each answer helps determine what the next question will be. Using the information provided, Guide & File automatically creates the appropriate legal documents. The completed form(s) are then printed and ready to be filed with the clerk of court, either by mail or in person.

Anyone with internet access can use the service anytime, anywhere at NCcourts.gov/Services.

Following step-by-step prompts, the interactive interview takes the guesswork out of traditional forms, ensuring that the paperwork is procedurally correct, legible, and complete for filing.

Documents prepared online can then be printed and filed with the county clerk of court. Users who create an account can save and return to complete a filing at their own pace, on their own time.

Guide & File will decrease the time anyone needs to spend at the clerk’s office completing forms and will minimize processing delays resulting from insufficient or incomplete filings.