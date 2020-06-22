North Carolina creates nation’s first statewide infrastructure connecting healthcare and human services

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Through a public-private partnership, North Carolina has created the nation’s first statewide technology platform, NCCARE360, to coordinate whole-person care uniting traditional healthcare settings and organizations that address non-medical drivers of health, such as food, housing, transportation, employment and interpersonal safety.

NCCARE360 is now available in all 100 counties.

“All kinds of factors can affect people’s health, and our groundbreaking and innovative NCCARE360 brings government together with the private sector to help people deal with the all the challenges of being sick with COVID-19 or any other health problem,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

Anyone in North Carolina can request services and be connected to an accountable organization to support their immediate and long-term needs.

NCCARE360 enables health and community-based organizations to make electronic referrals, communicate in real-time, securely share client information, and track outcomes together.

North Carolinians who need assistance can search NCCARE360’s repository of more than 10,000 local services at nccare360.org/resources, access resources by calling 2-1-1, or complete an online form at nccare360.org/request-assistance.

Research has established that having an unmet resource need — including experiencing food insecurity, housing instability, unmet transportation needs and interpersonal violence or toxic stress — can negatively impact health while also increasing health care utilization and costs.

These non-medical drivers have the greatest impact on health, yet historically the human services and healthcare systems have been fragmented and siloed.

NCCARE360 breaks down those siloes, putting people at the center of service delivery.

NCCARE360 is the result of a public-private partnership between the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) and the Foundation for Health Leadership & Innovation (FHLI).