North Carolina Criminal Justice Analysis Center announces results of study on race and gender in traffic stops statewide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Criminal Justice Analysis Center announces Part 1 of the study on statewide trends regarding traffic stops in the Justice Analysis Review (JAR) July 2020 issue.

This study is part of the North Carolina Traffic Stop Reporting Program Series.

The study which is Part 1 of the series, found that the majority of the traffic stops in North Carolina from 2009-19 were speed limit violations (40%) or vehicle regulatory and equipment violations (29%).

These violations account for 69% of all stops for the period. Part 1 of this series also presents the racial disparities among drivers being stopped and the purpose of the traffic stop.

“The Criminal Justice Analysis Center has been hard at work conducting non-partisan research and analysis to inform and support criminal justice decision-making,” stated Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “The study will serve to identify key criminal justice measures which can help evaluate police interactions with the public and improve law enforcement services.”

North Carolina General Statute § 143B-903 mandated law enforcement officials across the state collect and maintain information about traffic stops.

To date, those efforts have generated a database containing details for more than 25 million traffic stops, which provided the necessary data for CJAC to study.