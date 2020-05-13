North Carolina Democrats to hold state convention online

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Democratic Party will hold its state convention online next month rather than in person, in keeping with social distancing rules from the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual convention is set for June 6 and will feature appearances by statewide candidates and other special guests.

Convention business includes picking at-large and elected officials who will serve as Democratic National Convention delegates and on the party’s slate of presidential electors.

The state Republican Party had planned to hold its convention in Greenville this weekend, but it’s been pushed back to July.

Both state parties have been holding local activities online in recent weeks. The state Democratic Party’s district conventions were slated to be held virtually on Wednesday.

State Democratic Party Executive Director Meredith Cuomo says the digital platform for the state convention gives party leaders the chance to create innovative ways to energize party members heading into the fall.