North Carolina deputies discover newborn baby alive in bag

by: Associated Press

MARSHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Deputies discovered a newborn baby alive inside of a plastic bag Wednesday afternoon, a sheriff’s office said.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home near Marshville around 2 p.m. after receiving a call from a hospital that a baby may be near the location, the agency said in a statement.

Investigators heard faint crying sounds and found the baby boy inside of a bag that was covered in leaves and hidden near a fence, officials said. The child appeared to have been recently born, according to the statement. The infant was taken to a hospital for care. His condition wasn’t given.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify any suspects, citing pending criminal charges.

Marshville is about 35 miles (56.33 kilometers) southeast of Charlotte.

