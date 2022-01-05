North Carolina deputy disciplined over handling teen on bus

LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina deputy has been suspended without pay and demoted after a confrontation with a teenager on a school bus in November, a sheriff’s office said.

Scotland County Chief Deputy Travis Harper said deputy Sheronica Smith has been removed from her position as a school resource officer, WPDE reported. Smith also has been demoted from sergeant to road deputy, suspended seven days without pay and will have to go through mandatory de-escalation training, Harper said.

Harper said Smith was responding to a 14-year-old girl and her brother who didn’t want to sit in their assigned school bus seats. He said Smith and the girl came face-to-face, calling it “a challenge on both of them and neither one of them were going to back down.” He provided no additional details on the incident.

According to Harper, Smith used force to stop the teenager, but it was neither excessive nor continuous.