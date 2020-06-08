North Carolina designates Child Protective Services and Adult Protective Services workers as emergency first responders

** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND, APRIL 2-3 ** An abandoned baby, taken custody by Texas Child Protective Services, wears a baby doe ankle bracelet at the hospital where she was left, in San Antonio, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2005. CPS placed the child with DeLaGarza and his wife for adoption. After a string of high-profile child abuse […]

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that child protective services and adult protective services workers are designated as first responders.

This classification will help these critical workers access Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) needed while working in situations that require face-to-face contact with adults, children and families amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Face-to-face contact is often essential for child protective services and adult protective services work,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “This designation will help these emergency workers have the tools they need to stay safe while continuing to serve vulnerable children, adults, and families.”

Child protective services and adult protective services are essential to protecting children and adults who are suspected or who have been found to be abused, neglected or exploited.

These essential workers need access to complete information to effectively access child and adult safety and well-being.

In many cases, the firsthand observation needed to obtain this information requires face-to-face contact with children, adults, and families.

The new designation for child protective services and adult protective services workers is in addition to other measures intended to limit face-to-face contacts to the extent possible or conduct visits virtually.

To learn more about Child Protective Services in North Carolina, visit here.

