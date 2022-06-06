GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Amid another nationwide wave of gun violence, officials are grappling with how to curtail mass shootings.

It has been historically difficult for Republicans and Democrats to agree on gun laws. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 232 mass shootings this year in the United States. That’s not taking into account the Tulsa, Oklahoma shooting, with marked the 20th since the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“There’s a phrase — and I wish I could remember who to attribute it to — that after Sandy Hook, we saw a bunch of kindergarteners killed, and we did nothing. That was, in a sense, a defining moment,” said Steven Greene, a professor of political science at North Carolina State University.

Greene said the process of changing gun laws is an uphill climb.

“The people who do not want any restrictions, or any further restrictions on guns are very intense and very vocal and vote in primaries,” Greene said.

He said that’s a big factor for politicians as they work to win voters.

Alan Chistensen is a the chair of the Department of Psychology at ECU, and he’s published several articles about gun violence issues. He said things might be different if gun violence was looked at as a public health issue, rather than a political issue.

“Virtually every other public health threat that we face — including COVID recently — we had to make policy changes in order to save lives, and so the gun issue is really no different than that,” Christensen said.

Christensen compared it to seatbelt laws. He said those laws drew criticism at first, but they are now more widely accepted because they help save lives.

Green said guns are uniquely valuable to many Americans, making policy changes tough.

“There’s almost like a totemic value that guns and gun ownership and laws around guns have come to symbolize, and often occupy a psychological space that is so far beyond whatever we think about taxes, and the environment, and immigration, and (similar topics),” said Greene.

Greene said Democrats may have to be more modest in the their legislative efforts in order to come to any agreements.