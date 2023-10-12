RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina flags will fly half-staff on Thursday “in honor of North Carolina’s steadfast commitment to supporting the State of Israel.”

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Oct. 19, according to the release.

This is being done to highlight North Carolina’s support of “the State of Israel” and “in remembrance of the thousands of dead innocent civilians.”

“I want to express my strong support and solidarity with the Israeli people in this dark time. The horrific, unspeakable terrorism perpetuated by Hamas targeting innocent civilians must be stopped and I pray for a swift end to this conflict,” Cooper said.